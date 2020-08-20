Norfolk
As many facilities are now reopen onboard Naval Station (NAVSTA) Norfolk, strict safety measures are in place. One such amenity is the base gyms. The gyms reopened on July 28 and according to Morale, Welfare and Recreation’s (MWR) Fitness and Sports Director, Anthony Benning, the reopening went very smoothly.
“Like everything this year, the new normal is an adjustment. Overall, things went very smooth in reopening,” said Benning. “That is a huge credit to our team members commitment to what now needs to be done in this environment and the patience and understanding of our Sailors coming into the gym.”
Multiple safety measure have been implemented to include social distancing, deep cleaning, limiting capacity and allowing active duty service members only.
“During this time of heightened awareness and caution, it is important that we work hand in hand with our patrons,” said Benning. “Currently we are restricted to active duty only using the gym and they have done a tremendous job following our guidelines and cleaning after themselves while in the gym.”
In addition to the safety measure listed above all the gym equipment is spaced in accordance with Navy guidelines and masks are required everywhere except for the cardio equipment. Additionally, the showers, lockers and water fountains are secured.
Benning said that overall, there has not been any major issues, however he and his team will continue to monitor and make adjustments as needed.
For additional information on the services and amenities on NAVSTA Norfolk that have reopened visit the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/NavalStationNorfolk/
