NORFOLK
Petty Officer 1st Class Cynthia Cordero was honored as the 2019 Samuel T. Northern Military Citizen of the Year at a luncheon hosted by the Hampton Roads Chamber of Commerve, Friday, Oct. 11.
“Petty Officer Cordero is a superstar for both the Navy and the Hampton Roads community,” said Cmdr. Brad Bauer, Commander, Operational Test and Evaluation Forces. “Her passion for improving the lives of children exemplifies the Navy’s involvement in the Hampton Roads community. She is a remarkable Sailor.”
Cordero is a personnel officer in charge of all pay, gains, transfers and separation transactions for Operational Test and Evaluation Forces in Virginia Beach. She earned the award for her community service and volunteer work with the Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters in Norfolk, the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, and for creating Cyn’s Vision.
Cordero raised more than $2,000 for Cyn’s Vision to produce coloring/activity books called “Don’t let a disability disable you” to show special needs children that they can achieve any goal they set out to accomplish. She donated more than 200 of her books to families.
“My parents always taught me the importance of giving back, even when you don’t get anything in return because life will reward you in a different way,” she said. “Volunteering has become my way of life and it means everything to me."
The Samuel T. Northern Military Citizen of the Year award is given annually to recognize the military citizen (E-6 and below) who has made the most significant contribution in the area of community service. Each year, commands based throughout Hampton Roads are asked to nominate individuals for this honor. Members of the Hampton Roads Chamber of Commerce Armed Forces Committee then select the winner based upon their full active and sustained participation in activities that benefit the community. Nominees volunteer by coaching Little League teams, youth mentoring, fundraising, emergency medical services, and many more community programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.