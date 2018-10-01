WASHINGTON
More than 700,000 selected service members across the Department of Defense (DoD) have the opportunity to provide input about experiences of unwanted, gender-related behavior by taking the 2018 Workplace and Gender Relations Survey of Active-Duty Members.
Results from this Congressionally-mandated survey will be briefed to service leadership, DoD leadership, DoD Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Office (SAPRO), and Congress. The final report will be released as part of the 2018 SAPRO Annual Report in Spring 2019.
The selected active-duty service members have until Oct. 31, to take the online or paper survey, and its results will inform the DoD’s future prevention and response efforts.
This survey is available to a selected group of service members who were chosen as part of a scientifically-based sample.
The Office of People Analytics (OPA) is conducting the survey as part of a biennial cycle of health and resilience surveys outlined in Title 10 USC 481.
Active-duty members selected to participate have been sent the questionnaire to take via the web. Members who have not yet completed the survey will also be mailed a paper option, which is shorter than the web version.
Selected service members may take the survey here: https://www.dodsurveys.mil.
Members who are uncertain if they have been selected for the survey may also visit the same link and click on the “Am I in an OPA Survey Sample” tab in the center of the page.
For more news from Chief of Naval Personnel, visit www.navy.mil/local/cnp/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.