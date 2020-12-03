NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN
Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF), Royal Navy and U.S. Navy forces participated in mine countermeasures (MCM) interoperability training in the Arabian Gulf, Nov. 9-12.
The training follows a previous iteration that took place in June and focused on enhancing mine hunting and communications interoperability between the three navies.
"This second round of training allowed us to refine our MCM procedures as a combined team,” said UK Royal Navy Captain Don Crosbie, deputy commander of Task Force 52. “Building cohesion is the best way to continuously increase our defensive capabilities as a coalition.”
Participating mine countermeasures ships included the RSNF Al-Shaqra (MCMV 422), UK Royal Navy HMS Brockelsby (M 33), and U.S. Navy USS Dextrous (MCM 13). An MH-53E Sea Dragon attached to Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron 15 provided aerial mine hunting support.
In addition to these forces at sea, the RSNF Mine Warfare Center provided command and control from King Abdulaziz Naval Base in Jubail, Saudi Arabia.
For more news from Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Central Command/5th Fleet, visit www.cusnc.navy.mil/
