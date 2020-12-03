Royal Saudi Naval Force mine countermeasures vessel Al-Shaqra (MCMV 422), front, Royal Navy mine countermeasures vessel HMS Brocklesby (M 33), middle, and mine countermeasure ship USS Dextrous (MCM 13) sail in formation during mine countermeasures interoperability training, led by Commander, Task Force (CTF) 52 in the Arabian Gulf, Nov. 11, 2011. The 5th Fleet area of operations encompasses about 2.5 million square miles of water area and includes the Arabian Gulf, Arabian Sea, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea and parts of the Indian Ocean.