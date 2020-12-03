201111-A-RX269-1092

Royal Saudi Naval Force mine countermeasures vessel Al-Shaqra (MCMV 422), front, Royal Navy mine countermeasures vessel HMS Brocklesby (M 33), middle, and mine countermeasure ship USS Dextrous (MCM 13) sail in formation during mine countermeasures interoperability training, led by Commander, Task Force (CTF) 52 in the Arabian Gulf, Nov. 11, 2011. The 5th Fleet area of operations encompasses about 2.5 million square miles of water area and includes the Arabian Gulf, Arabian Sea, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea and parts of the Indian Ocean.

 Army Spc. William Gore
NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN

Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF), Royal Navy and U.S. Navy forces participated in mine countermeasures (MCM) interoperability training in the Arabian Gulf, Nov. 9-12.

The training follows a previous iteration that took place in June and focused on enhancing mine hunting and communications interoperability between the three navies.

"This second round of training allowed us to refine our MCM procedures as a combined team,” said UK Royal Navy Captain Don Crosbie, deputy commander of Task Force 52. “Building cohesion is the best way to continuously increase our defensive capabilities as a coalition.”

Participating mine countermeasures ships included the RSNF Al-Shaqra (MCMV 422), UK Royal Navy HMS Brockelsby (M 33), and U.S. Navy USS Dextrous (MCM 13). An MH-53E Sea Dragon attached to Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron 15 provided aerial mine hunting support.        

In addition to these forces at sea, the RSNF Mine Warfare Center provided command and control from King Abdulaziz Naval Base in Jubail, Saudi Arabia.

For more news from Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Central Command/5th Fleet, visit www.cusnc.navy.mil/

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.