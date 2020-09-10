SASEBO, Japan
Seabees assigned to U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3’s Detail Sasebo are constructing two pre-engineered buildings (PEB) that will serve as a vehicle storage warehouse and a maintenance facility in support of Naval Beach Unit (NBU) 7 on board Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo.
NMCB-3’s Detail Sasebo inherited the combined project from NMCB-5 following the completion of their most recent deployment. NMCB-3 will continue construction, wire them up electrically, and install all plumbing and sewer drains.
“This maintenance and vehicle storage facility not only helps sharpen our Seabees’ ability to fine-tune their construction skills, but they will also enhance NBU-7’s ability to support 7th Fleet operations in the region,” said Lt. Michael Bishop, officer-in-charge of NMCB-3’s Detail Sasebo.
NMCB-3 got straight to work upon arrival in Sasebo in July, accomplishing a full turnover with NMCB-5. After a successful turnover, the detail finished all backfilling and compaction for the project’s upcoming concrete placement, completed pre-fabrication of needed materials, and are preparing to place reinforcing steel this week.
In the upcoming months, the Detail will erect the vehicle storage warehouse PEB and prepare existing concrete to be removed in order to place fresh concrete and erect the maintenance facility PEB. Once the PEBs are erected, they will work to make them fully functional with lights, fire alarms, and a washing station.
NMCB-3 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. The battalion stands ready to complete assigned tasking, support Humanitarian Aid/Disaster Relief and Major Combat Operations throughout the area of responsibility.
For more information about Seabees and NMCB-3, visit http://seabeemagazine.navylive.dodlive.mil or https://www.facebook.com/NMCB3/
