Utilitiesman Constructionman Austin Carter, from Fairgrove, Mich., and Builder Constructionman Hunter Heilmann, from Byrnes Mill, Mo., assigned to U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3’s Detail Sasebo, load a truck with backfilling material for footers for the construction of a pre-engineered building that will serve as a warehouse to support the storage of Naval Beach Unit 7 equipment on board Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Aug. 18. NMCB-3 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. The battalion stands ready to complete assigned tasking, support Humanitarian Aid/Disaster Relief and Major Combat Operations throughout the area of operations.