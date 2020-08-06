Defense Secretary, Dr. Mark T. Esper talks with Sailors aboard the Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Florida (SSGN 728) (Gold) during his visit to Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Ga, July 30, 2020. Ohio-class guided-missile submarines are capable of carrying up to 154 tomahawk land-attack cruise missiles. The base is home to all East Coast Ohio-Class submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ashley Berumen /Released)