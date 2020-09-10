WASHINGTON
The Secretary of the Navy (SECNAV) Safety Excellence Award winners for the fiscal year 2019 were announced Sep. 4.
The prestigious SECNAV Safety Excellence Award recognizes Navy and Marine Corps units that achieved unparalleled safety and occupational program performance.
There has been no more vivid or illustrative time than now to underscore that safe and healthy workplaces are paramount to ensuring Marines, Sailors and civil servants have the opportunity to thrive and succeed in service to our Nation. Our winners promoted the health of our workforce and material condition of our assets, emphasizing their reliance on each individual investing every effort to make well-informed and deliberate risk decisions, both on and off-duty. We must make a determined effort to learn from them and one another to improve the safety and health of our Navy-Marine Corps Team.
After careful consideration of all nominations, the Secretary of the Navy is pleased to announce the 2020 SECNAV Safety Excellence Award winners:
Afloat: USS WASP (LHD 1)
Ashore: Blount Island Command
Aviation: Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 365 (REINFORCED) (VMM-365 (REIN))
Emerging Center of Excellence: Submarine Forces
Emerging Center of Excellence: Fleet Readiness Center East
Expeditionary: Naval Mobile Construction Battalion ONE THREE THREE (NMCB 133)
Off-Duty: Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany
“Congratulations to the Secretary of the Navy Safety Excellence Award winners who distinguished themselves among a stiff field of competitors,” said Mr. Kyle Ketchum, Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Safety. “Common themes resonated of proactive risk management, keen attention to detail and a positive safety culture, which set these commands apart. Congratulations!”
For more information and news on the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations and Environment, visit
Website: https://www.secnav.navy.mil/eie/Pages/default.aspx
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ASNavyEIE
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ASNavyEIE
