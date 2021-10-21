NORFOLK
Military Sealift Command hosted prospective small business industry partners to a Virtual Small Business Industry Day, Oct. 14. The event included more than 400 registered attendees, who represented a variety of businesses and industries.
The event was designed to connect prospective small businesses and industry representatives with MSC key leaders and subject matter experts in an effort to forge mutually beneficial partnerships.
“Here at MSC, small business is big business,” according to Rear Adm. Michael Wettlaufer, Commander, Military Sealift Command. “Our mission enablers are our people, platforms, processes and partners across the public and private sectors. Small businesses remain a critical ingredient to MSC’s success.”
In fiscal year 2020, MSC obligated more than $2.3 billion dollars with 44% of the contracts being awarded to small businesses. In fiscal year 2021, MSC obligated $1.9 billion dollars with over 50% of the contracts being awarded to small businesses.
Wettlaufer reinforced the Department of Defense’s stance on partnering with private industry and small businesses when he said, “Small businesses are the economic engine of our nation. You create jobs, innovate and contribute daily to the DOD’s mission.”
“Across the board, we are focused on providing opportunities for small businesses, including those from underserved communities, and empowered to compete for defense contracts, he added.”
MSC’s workforce of approximately 7,600 people includes Civil Service Mariners (CIVMAR), service members, Federal civil service employees and contractors. An additional 1,400 commercial mariners support MSC’s prepositioning, sealift and special mission programs.
“MSC is the leading provider in ocean transportation for the U.S. Navy and DOD,” according to Jacqueline Alford, Military Sealift Command's Deputy Director, Office of Small Business Programs. “The Navy relies on MSC to develop, maintain, and operate United States Naval Ships (USNS) and contracted vessels.”
“MSC is responsible for approximately 130 civilian-crewed ships that re-supply U.S. Navy ships at sea, conduct specialized missions, preposition combat cargo around the world, and move military equipment and supplies to deployed U.S. forces,” Alford added. “MSC is responsible for the ships assigned to its fleet, including life-cycle management, ship readiness, maintenance and repair, and logistics support.”
For small business and industry interested in conducting business with MSC, the command’s Office of Small Business Programs is the best place to start.
“The MSC Office of Small Business Programs is the small business advocacy and advisory office responsible for ensuring small business concerns are afforded maximum practicable opportunities to participate in MSC's acquisition requirements as prime contractors and subcontractors,” according to Leah Baker, Military Sealift Command's Director, Office of Small Business Programs. “Our roles as the command’s Small Business professionals include implementing the overall Department of Navy Small Business Program throughout MSC, advocating to maximize small business opportunities both as prime contractors and subcontractors and advising and assisting MSC leadership and teammates on small business matters.”
Military Sealift Command is always in search of new small business industry partners. Prospective partners who are interested in conducting business with MSC should start by visiting https://www.msc.usff.navy.mil/ and MSC’s Small Business web site https://www.msc.usff.navy.mil/Business-Opportunities/Small-Business-Opportunities/ for more information about conducting business with MSC.
This year’s Small Business Industry Day was hosted virtually to limit the spread of COVID-19. Military Sealift Command intends on hosting future Small Business Industry Days which will either be held in person or virtually depending on the state of the COVID-19 global pandemic. Information about future events will be provided to the public.
“We were all sad that we were not able to meet in person, yet we are overjoyed to be able to reach so many in this virtual environment,” Baker stated. “We recognize outreach events, such as this Virtual Small Business Industry Day, are vitally important for building and sustaining our industrial base.”
The MSC Virtual Small Business Industry Day included briefs focused on the Navy’s Office of Small Business Programs, using the Procurement Technical Assistance Center, an MSC contracts overview, ship repair challenges, MSC training requirements, information technology needs and critical safety items, parts and service support.
According to Baker, “The MSC Virtual Small Business Industry day will be followed by a virtual matchmaking event on Oct. 28, where small businesses can meet with MSC subject matter experts and pitch their capabilities.”
Wettlaufer closed his remarks by stating, “MSC actively seeks opportunities to leverage innovation, agility, responsiveness and competition that small businesses bring to empower our global warfighting effectiveness. We value your service and business and look forward to future opportunities to engage with you.”
Baker provided the following resources for prospective small business partners and industry:
-Search Contracting Opportunities: https://sam.gov
-Dynamic Small Business Search (DSBS): https://web.sba.gov/pro-net/search/dsp_dsbs.cfm
-Small Business Administration (SBA): www.sba.gov
-SBA SUBNet: https://eweb1.sba.gov/subnet/client/dsp_Landing.cfm
Procurement Technical Assistance Centers (PTACs): http://www.aptac-us.org
-Federal Acquisition Regulations (FAR): https://www.acquisition.gov/far/
-Defense Federal Acquisition Regulations (DFARS): https://www.acq.osd.mil/dpap/dars/dfarspgi/current/
-Review MSC websites: https://www.msc.usff.navy.mil/
-MSC’s Small Business Website: https://www.msc.usff.navy.mil/Business-Opportunities/Small-Business-Opportunities/
-MSC’s Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/MSCdelivers
-MSC’s Twitter – http://www.twitter.com/MSCsealift
-MSC’s LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/military-sealift-command
-Long Range Acquisition Forecasts: https://www.msc.usff.navy.mil/Business-Opportunities/Contracts/
