Life is stressful. Whether we are caught in a traffic jam on the interstate, whether we feel like a referee in a family drama around the dinner table, whether we are answering a stockpile of emails on Monday morning, we can’t hide from the fact that stress is an unavoidable aspect of modern life. In the 1920s, a physician by the name of Hans Selye and those who followed him dubbed stress the disease of the 20th century. Many would agree that stress is even more problematic now in the 21st century, especially during the COVID pandemic. According to an article in WEB MD by Jennifer Robinson, MD, 75-90% of all medical visits are stress-related. And it is no surprise that a Gallup Poll suggests that 95% of all Americans are stressed out about their jobs. Aren’t you?
These statistics on stress are both good and bad. For the record, it is important to qualify that not all stress is negative. Experts inform us that we need a healthy level of stress in order to motivate us when we need an extra surge of creativity and energy for crisis situations. Health care providers assure us that an acceptable level of stress is natural and prevents rust-out. After all, if we had no challenges, we would become so complacent and bored with life that we would miss a sense of spontaneity and adventure.
However, the opposite of the phenomenon of rust-out is burn-out. Typically, when we confront disruptions in our personal equilibrium, we experience a chemical splash of hormones, including epinephrine, norepinephrine, dopamine, and cortisol. A temporary infusion of stress hormones is helpful. Yet when we endure chronic and cumulative stress over long periods of time, the result can have adverse psychological and physiological repercussions, damaging health and destroying happiness. When we are trapped in a vicious cycle of emotions such as anger, despair, and frustration caused by excessive stress, the consequences can be detrimental to personal sanity, family stability, and career progression.
In his profound book, The Stress Effect: Why Smart Leaders Make Dumb Decisions—And What to do about it, Henry Thompson, Ph.D. and former Army Special Forces Operator, argues that when we are emotionally stressed out we can be susceptible to making unwise choices that we normally would not make had we been more calm and in control of our emotions.
In response to the natural occurrence of stress, Thompson developed an exciting and promising program known as ARSENAL. The program title is an acronym for seven best practices of excellence that help us manage stress and at the same time empower individual well-being, relational harmony, and unit cohesion. ARSENAL literally spells out power for living, working, and thriving in a world of stress. For that reason, ARSENAL has become one of the most popular and effective programs utilized by CREDO Mid-Atlantic to help Commands, families, and individuals cope with stress more productively.
As for the seven best practices, 1) if we will be more aware of our surroundings, spouses, and inner thoughts through meditation, listening, prayer, to name only a few, we generate less stress and enhance quality of life. Add to awareness, 2) the importance of rest, 7-9 hours of sleep each night, leave time, weekly hobbies, and daily breaks, then life only gets better when we wake up on the right side of the bed. 3) Who can go wrong with the support of friends, family, team, and place of worship? The poet John Donne pronounced, “No man is an island.” We need each other, and we cannot experience life at its best without community support. 4) Exercise! We cannot take care of others, if we do not take care of ourselves through daily PT and 5) the proper nutrition in a balanced diet each day. 6) Thompson points out the tremendous benefits of a positive attitude, which is contagious and spreads throughout our social network. 7) Finally, be a lifelong learner, urges Thompson. Learning valuable insights reduces stress and increases human flourishing.
So that’s how you spell ARSENAL and that’s how managing stress in a meaningful way makes investments in what matters most for each of us—dreams, achievements, and peace. If you are interested in attending an ARSENAL workshop, please send your inquiry to CREDO at Credo_cnrma.fct@navy.mil or call 757-444-7654.* If you would like to speak with a Chaplain about a crisis situation, the Duty Chaplain number for the Hampton Roads Area is 1-757-438-3822.
Got stress? Go for a walk along the beach, listen to soothing music, hold the hand of a loved one, attend a service of worship, go for a workout at the gym, slow down, just breathe, and chill out. When you need more, let CREDO help. Try ARSENAL and experience less stress and greater personal resiliency through the seven habits of hope.
CREDO was established in 1971 as a Navy program to help enhance the quality of life for military members and their families through effective life skills and strategies by way of inspirational retreats, workshops, and classes.
