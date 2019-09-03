VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.
Capt. Brian Becker relieved Capt. Kevin McLaughlin as commanding officer of Commander, Strike Fighter Wing Atlantic (CSFWL) in the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Unit ceremonial hangar at Naval Air Station (NAS) Oceana, Aug. 30.
The mission of CSFWL is to man, train and equip Strike Fighter Squadrons (VFAs) in order to conduct carrier-based combat and support missions. In addition, the squadron maintains operational control of a Fleet Replacement Squadron and Strike Fighter Weapons School, all while maintaining administrative control of 15 operational VFA squadrons.
McLaughlin received a Legion of Merit award honoring outstanding service as Commander, Strike Fighter Wing, Atlantic from February 2018 to August 2019. During his tour, McLaughlin orchestrated the efforts of 15 squadrons and 326 aircraft while flying in excess of 85,000 hours, which led Strike Fighter Wing to precise levels of tiered readiness.
McLaughlin supported multiple Live-Virtual-Constructive test and training events involving flight simulators, F/A-18 aircraft, and associated ground stations, bringing Link-16 Inject-to-Live training capability to the Fleet.
“It has been an amazing experience working alongside the men and woman of naval aviation,” said McLaughlin, who will retire from the U.S. Navy after serving more than than 31 years. “The far-reaching success of the squadron is undoubtedly a product of their enduring commitment and personal sacrifices.”
Rear Adm. R.J. Kelley, Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic, presented McLaughlin with the award on behalf of the president.
“Capt. McLaughlin has given 31 years of dedicated service to the Navy and the defense of our Nation,” said Kelley. “Congratulations on your achievement, and thank you for your dedicated service to naval aviation.”
Becker also praised McLaughlin for his leadership, adding that he will continue to drive momentum towards strike fighter readiness and mission-capability.
“It is a privilege to become the commanding officer of CSFWL,” said Becker. “Thank you to Capt. McLaughlin for his exemplary leadership. I look forward to growing the legacy of success and innovation that has been instilled through his guidance.”
