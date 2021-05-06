NORFOLK
Recently, Commander, Submarine Forces (SUBFOR) held a small retirement and awards ceremony for its executive director, Donald L. Hoffer, at Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads.
Hoffer, who served as the Force’s third and longest serving executive director, retired after more than 35 years of service in the Department of the Navy, including his service to the Submarine Force for more than six years and as a Senior Executive Service for over 12 years.
“This is a very special day to honor Don Hoffer, who has made such a profound impact to the Submarine Force over the span of his 35-year career,” said Vice Adm. Daryl Caudle, commander, SUBFOR. “The legacy of his work has already paid dividends, changing the way the Submarine Force conducts business, enabling unprecedented access and driving the warfighting capability of our Force to previously unimaginable levels.”
As the Executive Director, SUBFOR, Hoffer served as the principal advisor to the Submarine Force commander for all undersea warfare programs and requirements, including the future Columbia-class submarine, sixth generation attack submarine program, undersea surveillance, unmanned undersea systems and future undersea weapons and sensors. As the senior civilian in the Submarine Force, he headed development of the civilian workforce across the undersea warfare enterprise while prioritizing a $22 billion portfolio of assets and guided the implementation of emerging unmanned undersea capabilities.
During the ceremony, Caudle awarded Hoffer the Department of the Navy Distinguished Civilian Service Award, the highest honorary award bestowed on a civilian employee by the Department of the Navy.
Hoffer’s approach to collaboration and resourcing led to a resurgence in undersea warfare, including initiatives to grow the Submarine Force for future endeavors. His work helped enhance the asymmetric advantage of U.S. undersea forces in an era of great power competition.
“Today I feel immense gratitude for the many leaders who mentored me, teammates who worked at my side, and my family who for the past 35 years shared my journey working for the Navy,” said Hoffer. “The Navy has provided me unbelievable opportunities to work on the design, construction and operations of the most technically advanced systems in history, which operate in the most challenging environments on the planet.”
Hoffer was also designated by Commander, SUBFOR and Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet as an Honorary Submariner for his sustained superior performance and contributions to the Submarine Force. He is only the third person to receive this prestigious recognition.
“To wear Dolphins, a submariner must demonstrate grit, ingenuity, courage, and resiliency, and show that they will care for their brothers and sisters of the deep ahead of their own needs and desires,” said Caudle. “Don has consistently proved over the years that he embodies the true spirit of a submariner, and it is an honor to present him with the Honorary Submariner Award.”
Dr. Martin Irvine Jr. has been selected to relieve Hoffer as SUBFOR’s executive director. Dr. Irvine most recently served as the technical director of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division, Keyport in Keyport, Washington.
The mission of the Submarine Force is to execute the Department of the Navy’s mission in and from the undersea domain. In addition to lending added capacity to naval forces, the Submarine Force, in particular, is expected to leverage those special advantages that come with undersea concealment to permit operational, deterrent and combat effects that the Navy and the nation could not otherwise achieve.
The Submarine Force and supporting organizations constitute the primary undersea arm of the Navy. Submarines and their crews remain the tip of the undersea spear.
A video of Hoffer’s retirement ceremony can be viewed at: https://www.dvidshub.net/video/792116/mr-hoffer-retirement-ceremony.
