USS Chicago (SSN 721), front, USS Shiloh (CG 67), USS Comstock (LSD 45), USNS Sacagawea (T-AKE 2) and USNS Charles Drew (T-AKE 10) steam in formation with the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in support of Valiant Shield 2020, Sept. 25. Valiant Shield is a U.S. only, biennial field training exercise (FTX) with a focus on integration of joint training in a blue-water environment among U.S. forces. This training enables real-world proficiency in sustaining joint forces through detecting, locating, tracking and engaging units at sea, in the air, on land and in cyberspace in response to a range of mission areas.