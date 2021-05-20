GROTON, Conn.
A change-of-command ceremony for Commander, Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) FOUR took place at the Flasher WWII Memorial in Groton, Connecticut, May 14.
Capt. Andrew Miller was relieved by Capt. John Stafford as commodore of 11 submarines homeported in the Groton area during the open-air event, which was limited in capacity due to ongoing COVID-19 considerations.
Rear Adm. Rick Seif, Commander, Undersea Warfighting Development Center, presided over the ceremony.
"It’s wonderful to be here in the 'Submarine Capital of the World' and an honor to celebrate the SUBRON FOUR change of command with the Millers and the Staffords," Seif said. "Drew absolutely knocked it out of the park as commodore, leading his squadron of 11 fast attack submarines to uniformly superb results, and delivering unmatched undersea combat power to our forward-deployed commanders. As we say farewell to Drew and Jo, we also get to welcome John and Aimee Stafford to Team New London, and I’m excited to see them take the helm and lead the squadron to even greater heights."
Vice Adm. Daryl Caudle, Commander, U.S. Submarine Forces, praised Miller’s accomplishments in a statement read by Seif at the ceremony.
“Congratulations on an outstanding job leading SUBRON FOUR. Your dynamic leadership and personal focus on mentoring your commanding officers were vital to the successful completion of every major milestone.”
Miller, a native of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, oversaw eight submarine deployments during his tour and developed multiple readiness campaigns, fetes he attributed to the hard-working dedication of his staff.
“I have been truly impressed with the staff. For such a small staff of only 25 people that has to cover 11 different submarine crews, it’s really remarkable what they’ve been able to do,” Miller said. “I’m just happy to have played one small part in all that the squadron has been able to accomplish.”
Caudle remarked on incoming commodore Stafford’s merit in a statement read by Seif at the ceremony.
“Your visionary leadership, superior mentorship and commitment to excellence will be vital to the continued success of SUBRON FOUR and the submarine force. Enjoy your tour in one of the most challenging, demanding, and rewarding jobs in the Navy – squadron commodore.”
Stafford said it was a “blessing and an honor to serve as the commodore of Submarine Squadron Four.”
“In uncertain times, a nation can look to its armed forces for an example of duty, fellowship, and fidelity. The Submarine Force exemplifies this affirmation and I am proud to join a team that leads this effort through example,” Stafford said. “I pledge to keep faith with our time honored heritage and to do my best to build on our team’s accomplishments in concert with shipmates and families. “
Outgoing commodore Miller, who assumed command in July 2019, praised his relief saying,
“It’s been an honor and a pleasure to serve at Submarine Squadron FOUR, and I couldn’t pick a better relief than Capt. John Stafford,” Miller said. “He’s an amazing officer and he will undoubtedly take Squadron FOUR and all of our submarines to the next level.”
Miller is a 1994 graduate of the University of Florida and 2001 MBA graduate of the University of Minnesota. Previous sea tours include the USS Buffalo (SSN 715), USS Maine (SSBN-741G), an executive officer tour aboard the USS Bremerton (SSN 698), and a commanding officer tour aboard the USS Charlotte (SSN 766).
Stafford, a native of Staten Island, New York, is a 1997 graduate of the Naval Academy and his previous sea tours include the USS Dallas (SSN 700), USS Topeka (SSN 754), USS Nebraska (BLUE) (SSN 739), and the USS Cheyenne (SSN 773).
SUBRON 4’s mission is to provide attack submarines that are ready, willing, and able to meet the unique challenges of undersea combat and deployed operations in unforgiving environments across the globe. It is one of two SUBRONs based out of Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Conn.
