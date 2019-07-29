NORFOLK
Summer tends to bring with it a sense of excitement and a desire to get outside. With this comes an increased need for summer safety and awareness. This is especially true for children, seniors, athletes and pets – all of who have a higher sensitivity to heat. It is also important to have even more caution around the water, for all ages. There are many ways to prepare, allowing you to fully enjoy your summer plans!
Summer heat waves can have serious consequences to health, especially for adults over 65, children under four and pets. Stay prepared by knowing the signs and symptoms for dehydration, heat stroke, heat exhaustion and heat syncope by visiting The National Safety Council (www.nsc.org) and The Red Cross (www.redcross.org). If you suspect you’re experiencing any of these symptoms, immediately drink water, cover with a cool compress, find shade or get in the air conditioning. If symptoms persist, head to the emergency room for treatment.More than 800 children have died in hot cars since 1998, creating another huge safety concern during summer months. Children and pets should never be left alone in a vehicle for any amount of time. Not only is this illegal in many states, it can also be fatal. The temperature inside of a vehicle can quickly reach 120 degrees or higher, even when the outdoor temperature is only in the 80’s, resulting in deadly conditions within an hour. The body's natural cooling methods begin to shut down once the core body temperature reaches 104 degrees and death can occur at 107 degrees. The annual number of deaths has increased each year since 2016, when 39 children died from heatstroke in hot cars. In 2017, there were 43 deaths and in 2018 there were 52. There have already been 15 deaths in 2019 from children being left in a hot car.
Staying hydrated is one of the best ways to beat the heat, as dehydration increases with warmer temperatures. The standard suggestion is to drink 6-8 cups of water a day. If you plan to spend a lot of time out in the sun, you may want to aim even higher to avoid dehydration. Athletes will need to consume at least 8-10 cups a day due to increased activity levels. Children and seniors have specific needs with hydration, according to age and body temperature regulation. Make sure your pet has cool water available as they are subject to dehydration as well. Be proactive in staying hydrated and make sure you’re drinking water, sports drinks or juice – sodas, coffee, and especially alcohol will only further dehydrate your body.
Keep sunscreen with you at all times. Choose a waterproof sunscreen with a strong SPF, and apply continuously throughout the day - especially when in direct sunlight or in the water. A good rule of thumb is to apply sunscreen 30 minutes before sun exposure, reapplying at least every two hours afterward. Some medications will also make people more sensitive to the sun. Make sure you know if your prescriptions mean you need to take extra precautions or wear a special type of sunscreen. You also want to consider wearing sunglasses and a hat for extra protection against the sun’s harmful rays. Children under one year of age should be in the sun very sparingly as their skin is extremely delicate. Don’t forget to protect your pet from the heat and sun by keeping them off hot pavement and out of the sun for an extended period of time.
Make sure you know what to expect from the weather before you go outside so you can dress appropriately and plan your day accordingly. If you live somewhere where it gets extremely hot, you should keep your plans for outdoor activities relatively short. Instead of spending the whole day out in the sun, stick to a couple of hours and then head inside for a break. You won’t always feel the full effect the sun is having on you in the moment, but it can build to something dangerous if you’re not careful. When the heat starts to get extreme, make sure your plans give you an easy escape from the outdoors so you can take breaks and cool off.
Take trips in the hottest part of the day to the mall, the movies, or the closest library. You can take advantage of the air conditioning while still getting out of the house to enjoy fun activities. When getting in the water to cool off, there are many important safety issues to consider.
According to the CDC, about one in five people who die from drowning are children age 14 and younger. Never assume that a lifeguard is watching your child and always keep them in plain sight. Whether at the pool, beach or lake – it only takes just a second to lose sight of someone who is drowning. Consider taking a CPR course and enroll children in swimming lessons – even if they are strong swimmers. You also want to be aware of rip currents and know how to swim out of them. Be sure you have enough lifejackets or flotation devices that are appropriate for each swimmer. Be aware of your surroundings and look out for dangerous animals in and around the water; sharks, alligators, snakes and jellyfish are common in popular swimming areas. Make sure that you are swimming in safe, cool bodies of water free of contaminants or algae such as red tide. Lastly, look for swimming advisories in the area that warn against unfavorable conditions.
Among adolescents and adults, alcohol use is involved in up to 70% of deaths associated with water recreation. Alcohol influences balance, coordination, and judgment, and its effects are heightened by sun exposure and heat. Always drink responsibly in or out of the water.
Whether your kids are home for the summer or you’re taking a family vacation, the lazy days of summer don’t have to be a bummer. By taking safety precautions, you can make sure that you and your family are staying safe and soaking up as much fun in the sun as possible.
