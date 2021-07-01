NORFOLK
In order to significantly accelerate pre-deployment material readiness, Naval Surface Force Atlantic (SURFLANT) recently stood up the Surface Maintenance Operations Center (S-MOC) in the command’s headquarters onboard Naval Station Norfolk.
Rear Adm. Brendan McLane, commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic (CNSL), and interim S-MOC Director, Cmdr. Jiwan Mack, cut a ribbon to open the organization they expect will become a powerful engine to quickly get results. Its intent will be to hasten communications, prompt key collaborations and eliminate barriers to enable rapid maintenance and material resolution.
“With the opening of this new facility, the SURFLANT-led, cross-organizational S-MOC team will be empowered and expected to rapidly collaborate with the SEA 21 (Director for Surface Ship Maintenance and Modernization) war room and NAVSUP (Naval Supply Systems Command) to optimize readiness,” said McLane. “This will lead to rapid problem solving using a team-based approach along with a database of recurring sustainment and readiness issues to swiftly get the ship – and the ship’s team – fit for the fight.”
Buoyed by improved data-sharing processes and shared prioritization, this revised approach to maintenance and readiness begins immediately with a dynamic, six-member team focused on casualty report (CASREP) burn down. Quick to follow in the phased approach will be the addition of additional team members and a keen, collaborative focus on the deployment readiness of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and the Kearsarge Amphibious Readiness Group.
At full operational capability, or FOC, the S-MOC will drive material readiness from the start of the Basic Phase through the Sustainment Phase of the Navy’s Optimized Fleet Response Plan, keeping a keen focus on pre-deployers and Task Group Greyhound assets. S-MOC will also monitor the material readiness of deployed assets, standing ready to support numbered fleet commanders as needed.
“The COMNAVSURFLANT S-MOC is a game changer and NAVSEA, to include our sustainment program offices and PEOs, are committed to partnering with Rear Admiral McLane and his team to improve both current and future ship readiness,” said Rear Adm. Eric Ver Hage, Commander, Navy Regional Maintenance Center (CNRMC) and NAVSEA's Director for Surface Ship Maintenance and Modernization (SEA 21). “In its first hours, the combined
S-MOC team expeditiously coordinated action to restore combat systems capability to a deployed ship. Our Sailors, ships and supported operational commanders will be the direct beneficiaries of this increased Type Commander, NAVSEA, NAVSUP, and DLA collaboration.”
NAVSEA is a committed partner in this effort and brings a wealth of expertise to the S-MOC via its Product Support Managers and Class Teams, embedded type commander representatives, In-Service Engineering Agents, and Ship Design Managers.
The Common Operational Picture will encourage decision-making at lower levels and communicate to external customers like the numbered fleet commanders. Additionally, the S-MOC team will build an impressive data bank to identify and track sustainment and readiness issues. The outcomes: increased material readiness leading up to deployment and an enhanced level of visibility and collaboration across the maintenance enterprise.
The MOC concept has already proven successful within the Naval Aviation Enterprise (NAE). Created as a result of a 2018 Secretary of Defense memo addressing mission-capable (MC) rates of strike aircraft, the MOC initiative increased MC rates from 50 to 80 percent within just one year.
“Aiming to drive CASREP numbers down by a factor of 25 percent below the most recent Carrier Strike Group and Amphibious Readiness Group deployers, initial success will be measured by the material readiness of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and the Kearsarge Amphibious Readiness Group,” said Mack. “Ultimately, S-MOC will drive material readiness for all CNSL ships outside the Maintenance Phase.”
SURFLANT mans, trains and equips assigned surface forces and shore activities, ensuring a capable force for conducting prompt and sustained operations in support of United States national interests. The SURFLANT force is composed of 77 ships, 14 pre-commissioning units, and 33 shore commands.
