Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) Airman Recruit David Caruso, left, and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) Airman Apprentice Darion Thornton, bow safety’s from USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) air department observe an F/A-18E Super Hornet attached to the “Gladiators” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 106 launch off Ford's flight deck.