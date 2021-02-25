Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s (NNSY’s) Command Historian Marcus Robbins stands at the top of Borum Overpass prior to a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the completion of the overpass restoration project. The plaque Robbins is standing near was dedicated on April 8, 1943 by Mr. and Mrs. John R. Borum, parents of Lt. j.g. Borum, the bridge’s namesake who was lost at sea.