NORFOLK
When most people think of Batman, what comes to mind is a caped crusader who protects the city of Gotham with his extreme wealth and martial arts skills. But for Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Robert Herbstreith, Batman is a three-year-old black Labrador military working dog (MWD).
Assigned to Naval Station Norfolk Security, Military Working Dog Division, Batman and Herbstreith are best friends and partners. They do everything together, from going on jogs, to playing and eating.
“My dad was a dog handler in the Navy and after seeing what he did, from a young age I knew exactly what I wanted to do,” said Herbstreith. “Being selected for K-9 was a big achievement for me.”
For the past seven months, the duo has been working together to be more proficient at searching out and detecting illegal contraband throughout Naval Station Norfolk. MWDs and their handlers require strong bonds on and off duty.
“He needs to know I need him, so I do things like make sure I'm the one feeding him,” said Herbstreith. “I also spend a lot of time talking to him. I try to let him know that I'm his partner for the time being and reassure him that no one else will give him the type of love and affection that I give him, so he knows that his dad needs him.”
Navy K-9 handlers specialize in explosives and drug detection, and patrol missions. Handlers also train MWDs to seek out enemies while on deployment and to be the first line of defense for their units.
“We conduct obedience training every day,” said Herbstreith. “We also perform detection training with the help of training aids that are specially designed for Batman to find.”
They conduct simulated training scenarios that are based on possible real-life situations. These scenarios prepare the MWDs to respond when and as needed.
“When I first got him, he didn't really know too much. I pretty much had to train him from the ground up. It was an experience for both of us. We had to discover each other’s quirks and see how he differs from other dogs I've had before,” said Herbsreith. “I had to find out what works for him. I saw him go from not knowing how to sit, to doing pretty much everything. It’s been a long journey but it's been pretty rewarding.”
The War Dog Program stood up in 1943 in Front Royal, Virginia, with the requisition of 11,000 dogs. The program supported almost every major subsequent conflict and eventually evolved into training dogs for law enforcement.
Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic (CNRMA) is the regional coordinator for all shore-based naval personnel and shore activities in the Mid-Atlantic region, which encompasses 20 states, 14 installations, and 50 Naval Operational Support Centers. As the naval shore installation management headquarters for the Mid-Atlantic region, CNRMA provides coordination of base operating support functions for operating forces throughout the region in support of the Fleet, Fighter and Family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.