NORFOLK
February brings the opportunity for the American people to celebrate several holidays each year: Valentine’s Day, Presidents Day, and the Lunar New Year, to name a few. However, one thing is being celebrated all month long: Black history.
Carter G. Woodson, an American historian and founder of the Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASAHL), first established the celebration in 1926. In the beginning, it was a weeklong celebration, which Woodson referred to as Negro History Week. He believed it would help popularize the knowledge of Black history for the American public.
Though it is the shortest month of the year, the historian had a great reason for choosing February to hold his week of celebration. The month houses the birthdays of two Americans who played crucial roles in shaping Black history as it is known today: Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass. Since Lincoln’s assassination in 1865, African Americans had celebrated his birthday in honor of his role in ending slavery by signing the Emancipation Proclamation. Since his death in 1895, Douglass’ birthday would be celebrated in the African American community because of the abolitionist’s lifelong fight for equality.
With this in mind, Woodson knew February would be the right month for his week of raising awareness.
Today, Black History Month celebrates even more accomplishments than the end of slavery. It puts a spotlight on prominent Black names such as civil rights activists Rosa Parks, John Lewis, and Martin Luther King, Jr.; scientists such as Charles Richard Drew who pioneered research used to discover the effective long-term preservation of blood plasma, and Mark Dean who co-invented IBM's original personal computer and the PC color monitor; and service members such as Samuel L. Gravely, Jr., the first African American to serve aboard a fighting ship as an officer, and Carl Maxie Brashear, the Navy’s first African American master diver. The month goes on to highlight the community as a whole and all the accomplishments African Americans have added to American history.
Each year, ASAHL establishes a new theme for Black History Month, putting the focus on a new aspect of the community’s culture and history. This year, the theme is “The Black Family: Representation, Identity, and Diversity.” It shows the impact the community has on the country as a whole due to an extensive genetic and cultural ancestry, as well as diversity in lifestyle aspects like childhood upbringing, gender norms, and sexuality. With the ever-growing diversity of American culture, it’s no wonder the same can be said for the African American community, proving this year’s theme to ring true; that the differences of the community go beyond skin color, but to the root of its very identity.
As time goes on, Black History Month gives the American population more to celebrate. Since the mid-1970s, the celebration’s annual theme has been endorsed in an official proclamation made by the president of the United States, reinforcing Woodson’s vision to bring forth the importance of acknowledging Black history.
