The United Services Military Apprenticeship Program (USMAP) is a formal military training program that provides active-duty and Full Time Support (FTS) Navy, Marine Corps, Army and Coast Guard service members the opportunity to improve their job skills and to complete civilian apprenticeship requirements while they are on active duty.
Service members will now see web-based updates to better serve Sailors, Marines, Soldiers, and Coast Guardsmen. These changes went into effect Oct. 1.
Here are 4 things service members should know about changes to USMAP’s website and processes.
1. Enrollment is now automated. Up to now, all enrollments have been processed manually by USMAP staff. If applicants meet the trade requirements for the apprenticeship they are applying to, they can go to the USMAP website (https://usmap.netc.navy.mil) and complete the automated enrollment process. Requirements include career aspects such as Military Occupation (e.g. Navy/Coast Guard rating, Navy Enlisted Classification, or Marine Corps/Army Military Occupational Specialty), and service training.
2. The reporting process is changing. Instead of printing out weekly and monthly logs that had to be signed by three supervisors and retained by the service member, participants can now submit monthly logs through the USMAP website, documenting on-the-job (OJT) hours to their supervisors “electronically.” The supervisors will receive an email link to approve the logs. The same goes for a semi-annual report that is signed by a commanding officer or someone authorized to sign by direction.
3. You will still get a certificate in the mail. When you finish your apprenticeship, you will receive an email with final details. You will need to ensure your address is correct in your online USMAP profile. The Department of Labor completion certificate and a Journeyman Card will take approximately four to six weeks to arrive in the mail. Make sure you keep this with your important papers to use as a resource and proof of completion towards annual military evaluations, promotion or officer programs, and when applying for post-service jobs. For Sailors, completion will continue to also be documented through Electronic Training Jacket, Navy Training and Management Planning System, and Fleet Training Management and Planning System. For all service members, USMAP completion will also be annotated on your Joint Service Transcript, which is available to you even after you leave the service at https://jst.doded.mil/
4. You will need to retain a copy of your own record after you leave the service. Need to show an employer your logs as proof of OJT hours? Make sure to save a copy of your documents from your profile. The USMAP website currently requires CAC authentication to access your records, so once you leave the service, you will not be able to log back in to retrieve your documents.
USMAP is managed by Naval Education and Training Command as part of a group of programs offering credentialing, apprenticeship and voluntary education opportunities.
For more information on USMAP, visit https://usmap.netc.navy.mil.
For more news from Naval Education and Training Command, visit www.navy.mil/local/cnet/.
