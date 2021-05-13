WASHINGTON
Uniformed service members now have the ability to utilize an email address as a means to set up two-factor authentication in order to access their respective personal accounts within the Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) website.
Previously, service members were only able to receive a two-factor authentication code via text message or phone, causing significant barriers for deployed Sailors.
Service members will need to log into their personal account at www.TSP.gov and add their email address to their profile for two-factor authentication. Once complete, service members will be able to validate their email address in order to utilize this new functionality.
It is recommended that deploying service members utilize their military (.mil) accounts in order to maintain access while deployed and test your access prior to deployment.
For more information on TSP, please visit the TSP website at https://www.tsp.gov.
