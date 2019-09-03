Capt. Lisa Mulligan, right, Naval Medical Center Portsmouth's (NMCP) commanding officer, and Cmdr. Darla Dietrich, second-left, Branch Health Clinic (BHC) Norfolk's officer-in-charge, join TRICARE Prime Clinic (TPC) Suffolk's staff members to cut the cake during the 1-year anniversary celebration at TPC Suffolk on Aug. 27. TPC Suffolk opened their doors to patient care on Aug. 27, 2018, falling under the leadership of the Branch Health Clinic (BHC) Norfolk; working with BHC Norfolk Naval Shipyard and BHC Yorktown.