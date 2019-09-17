KEYPORT, Wash.
Soledad Rodriguez did not set out to be a trailblazer for women when she joined the Navy.
Rodriguez, a logistics specialist at the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division, Keyport today, found herself helping inaugurate a new era of integration in 2001 when she became the first woman assigned to the Deep Submergence Unit (DSU).
Born in El Paso, Texas, Rodriguez said her mother was from Arizona, and her father came to the U.S. from Mexico in 1969. Her father was a carpenter and her mother was a factory worker, but Rodriguez said she also remembers working in the fields picking Jalapenos and other peppers for extra cash in the summer.
“I joined the Navy in October of 1994, right after high school,” Rodriguez said. Leaving El Paso, she flew to Great Lakes, Ill., for boot camp.
“I wanted to be a yeoman, but I didn’t get it, so I became a striker,” Rodriguez said. “I struck yeoman and Personnelman, but those rates were closed, so I struck as a Storekeeper. I saw that Storekeepers go everywhere.”
Rodriguez was attached to an amphibious construction battalion homeported aboard Naval Amphibious Base Coronado. When she was up for orders, she wanted to stay in California, and DSU had an opening.
Rodriguez visited the DSU after accepting orders. DSU is most famous for having operated the Deep Sea Rescue Vehicles (DSRV) Mystic and Avalon. The Mystic itself was featured in the 1978 feature film “Grey Lady Down” and the 1990 feature film “The Hunt for Red October.”
“I didn’t know what Deep Submergence Unit was,” said Rodriguez.
Rodriguez met her prospective leading petty officer (LPO), and he told her she would be occupying a unique place in the command.
“He told me this was a big deal because I’d be the first female ever in the unit,” said Rodriguez. “I was surprised. I had never been to a place where I was going to be the only woman. I had been at an amphibious construction battalion, and we were integrated, so I had no idea what it would be like.”
Rodriguez said her early days at DSU were slightly awkward, but not hostile.
“It was different because the men didn’t talk to me that much. They had been through so much sexual harassment training they didn’t know what to do,” Rodriguez said. “I think they were more scared of me than I was of them!”
Rodriguez said she was excited by the prospect of being part of the DSU, but never considered herself as doing something truly historic.
“When I went to visit I didn’t know what an underwater rescue vehicle looked like,” Rodriguez said. “When I talked to my LPO and he told me what they do and what they use, when I knew I’d help them complete their mission, I was really fired up about it.”
Rodriguez said she focused on being part of a command that had the potential to save lives. As she became familiar with the nuts-and-bolts of her own job, she began looking for ways to help the men in the unit adjust their own thinking to see her as simply another shipmate.
“It was a professional setting. I went with them running for physical training. I did the football team,” Rodriguez said. Her time on the command football team was cut short by her pregnancy with her son, but the fact she took the initiative to join those activities helped her smooth her path in DSU.
“They went running on the beach, which is really hard!” Rodriguez said. “I was usually the last one, but they’d come back for me and just took care of one of their own.”
Christopher Placquet, an electronics technician at NUWC Division, Keyport, was an Electronics Technician 2nd Class assigned to the Mystic’s crew when Rodriguez came on board. He remembered there were a few men in the unit who were unhappy having a woman report on board, but said most of the men he worked with simply took it in stride.
“I didn’t notice any major issue,” Placquet said. “She was just part of the unit. She did her job and we did our job. For me it worked out really good.”
Rodriguez took her job seriously enough that she qualified with the U.S. Air Force to load the Mystic and associated equipment on C-5 Galaxy cargo planes. The DSU’s goal was to be able to deploy the Mystic anywhere in the world within 24 hours in case of an emergency. Rodriguez had to learn how to balance the aircraft and ensure that not only the Mystic was secured for flight, but also ensure all the associated equipment required for the Mystic’s safe operation was safely stowed aboard the C-5 as well.
These skills were put to the test when she was load planner for transporting the Mystic and the DSU team’s equipment to Exercise Pacific Reach 2002, a joint exercise between the U.S., Japan, Australia, the Republic of Korea and the Republic of Singapore. The Mystic was used in a simulated submarine rescue.
Rodriguez left DSU for her next assignment in 2004. She said she never really thought about her time at DSU being something historic, or considered herself a trailblazer.
“Two more women came on board before I left,” Rodriguez said. “They were just accepted by the guys, but I never thought really thought about how I made that happen.”
Placquet said he never took time to consider the historic nature of having the first woman in the DSU.
“To me it was no big deal because I was focused on my work,” Placquet said. “She did a great job and she was really good at what she did.”
Rodriguez said she is happy to see women breaking into new areas, such as the submarine service. She said she is humbled when she thinks about the fact the opportunity at DSU was given to her almost by accident.
“This was the most out-of-the-box thing I was part of, but I never intended it to be that way,” Rodriguez said. “Thinking back, I’m proud. I think I need to talk to my daughter about this!”
The women and men who broke down barriers in the Navy opened up new opportunities in both the active duty and civilian workforces for those who would come after them. These trailblazers helped form the strategic thinking of organizations like Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA), NUWC Division, Keyport’s parent command.
When NAVSEA defined its strategic vision, called “Campaign Plan 2.0,” it defined one pillar of success as “empowering and equipping talented people.” This ensures all NAVSEA organizations create a truly inclusive environment in which anyone who is qualified can have a path to success. This also allows NAVSEA the best possible chance of finding the right talent for its mission needs. In 2018, NAVSEA launched the Inclusion and Engagement Council to help recruit the right people while making sure its existing workforce was truly set up for personal and professional success.
Rodriguez hopes all future sailors, male and female, will continue to strive ahead and improve the chance for everyone who serves in the Navy.
“Opportunities open, so don’t be afraid to take them,” Rodriguez said. “Fear is only in oneself.”
