Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division, Keyport logistics specialist Soledad Rodriguez stands with the Deep Submergence Rescue Vehicle (DSRV) Mystic, now on permanent display at the Naval Undersea Museum in Keyport, Wash. Rodriguez was the first woman to be assigned to the Deep Submergence Unit (DSU) when she reported on board as a Navy Storekeeper 3rd Class in 2001. The DSU operated the Mystic as a rapid-response rescue vehicle in case an undersea rescue from a submarine in distress was needed. Part of Rodriguez’s duties included qualifying to load the Mystic and other DSU equipment on board Air Force C-5 cargo planes for deployment to exercises or actual emergencies.