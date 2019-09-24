“Transition on the Go" event October 29, 2019
This event is FREE and OPEN to Transitioning Military, ALL Veterans, National Guard & Reservists, Military Retirees and All spouses
“Transition on the Go”
October 29, 2019
8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Location:
Peninsula Workforce Development Center
600 Butler Farm Rd.
Hampton, VA 23666
Topics Include:
- “Why should an employer pursue me?” (A Spectrum of Opportunities - Know your Worth)
- “I am on LINKEDIN, now what"
- “Networking lunch with employers”
MUST RSVP THROUGH THE FOLLOWING WEBSITE ONLY https://transitiononthegooct29.eventbrite.com
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/transition-on-the-go-tog-october-2019-tickets-68264279297
TEAM partners include: Fleet and Family Support Center, Joint Base Langley-Eustis (Army Community Service); Langley Airman & Family Readiness Center, Fort Eustis Soldier for Life Transition Assistance Program (SFL-TAP), Coast Guard Work Life Program, Virginia Employment Commission, Virginia Career Works- Greater Peninsula, Virginia Peninsula Chamber of Commerce, Newport News Shipbuilding.
