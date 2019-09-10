Monthly Premiums
Your monthly premium depends on the sponsor's military status (active duty, Selected Reserve or Individual Ready Reserve [IRR]) and your type of enrollment:
- Sponsor only
- Single—one family member; doesn’t include sponsor
- Family—more than one family member; doesn’t include sponsor
- Sponsor and family
The monthly premiums are listed in the chart below. The TRICARE Dental Program is a "pay ahead" program, meaning each payment is for the next month of coverage.
Active Duty:
- Single: $11.54
- Family: $30.00
Selected Reserve and IRR (Mobilization Only):
- Sponsor only: $11.54
- Single: $28.85
- Family: $75.01
- Sponsor and family: $86.55
IRR (Non-Mobilization):
- Sponsor only: $28.85
- Single: $28.85
- Family: $75.01
- Sponsor and family: $103.86
Paying Monthly Premiums
Initial Premium Payment
You'll make your first premium payment (for the first month of coverage) when you enroll.
- If you enroll on the phone or online, use a credit card
- If you enroll through the mail, pay with a check or money order. Please include your sponsor's Social Security number or DoD Benefits Number in the memo area.
Ongoing Recurring Payments
You can set up an allotment for your recurring premium payment if:
- Your sponsor has a military payroll account
- Sufficient funds are available
If you can’t set up an allotment, you can set up an electronic funds transfer (EFT) for your recurring premium payment:
- If you enroll online, set up the recurring payment (payroll allotment, EFT, or credit/debit card) at the same time
- If you enroll through the mail, complete Section IV of the TRICARE Dental Program Enrollment/Change Authorization document
- Include a voided check to establish the EFT
- If you would like to use a credit or debit card for the recurring payment, include the type of card, card number, expiration date and security code. Remember to sign the form
If you don’t pay your monthly premiums, your coverage will end. If your coverage ends, you won’t be able to re-enroll for one year.
