GREAT LAKES, Ill.
Republic of Korea Fleet Master Chief (FLTCM) Yong Hee Kwon and Command Master Chief for Naval Forces Korea Christian Detje visited Training Support Center (TSC), Center for Surface Combat Systems Unit (CSCSU) and Surface Warfare Officer School Unit (SWOSU) Great Lakes August 1.
The purpose of the visit was to familiarize Fleet Master Chief to the training used at the commands that provided 24-hour supervision, leadership, training and mentorship of Sailors.
“I brought FLTCM here today to share the way we provide training to our Sailors before they are sent out to the fleet,” Detje said. “It is our responsibility as partners and allies with the ROK to share methods and best practices when it comes to the mentorship and training of our Sailors, also to learn about each other’s cultures.”
The tour began at the Galley’s Windy City Café where they enjoyed lunch with the Coalition of Sailors Against Destructive Decisions (CSADD). The program is geared toward Sailors E5 and below, between ages 18 to 25. They promote positive choices and develop leadership through organizing local social networks, facilitating discussion, producing visual messages, promoting community involvement and hosting recreational events.
At CSCSU Great Lakes command leadership led a tour of Operations Specialist “A” School Ship’s Self Defense System (SSDS) lab simulator and at Voyage Management System (VMS) lab where students work with a computer-based system for navigation planning and monitoring.
"Here at CSCSU we place great value upon our partnerships with allied forces," said CSCSU Great Lakes Commanding Officer Cmdr. Ricardo Enriquez. "Having the ability to show the ROK leadership how our students are trained, using exceptional knowledge and experience of our instructors and the innovative technology used to support the training, fosters an environment where ourselves and our allied partners can work together to produce the most rounded Fleet-ready Sailors."
Following a visit with the staff and students at Quartermaster A School, SWOSU Great Lakes command leadership led a tour of the training facilities of Basic Engineering Common Core (BECC).
BECC is a 13-day course where students learn engineering principals and theory. It balances interactive courseware training with hands-on training labs, instructor-led classroom training. They also visited the SICLOS Lab, and Purifier Lab and LPD 17 Maintainer Course where students gain knowledge and skills to maintain engineering control systems in the fleet.
“We were proud to showcase how SWOSU Great Lakes trains students for the Fleet,” said SWOSU Great Lakes Commanding Officer Cmdr. Terrance Patterson. “They were able to see the technology we use in our classrooms and labs and most importantly, they saw the professionalism and pride our instructors project every day to make sure the students receive the training they need to be successful.”
The tour concluded with a brief and tour of student indoctrination’s Life Skills training. Sailors arriving on board from boot camp attend the training before any rate-specific courses. Subjects taught in the course cover sexual assault intervention, military pay and entitlements, healthy relationships, navigating stress, operations security, banking and financial management service, and responsible alcohol use.
“Both the FLTCM and I was very impressed with what we saw today,” Detje said. “The technology used and the instructors’ knowledge of the material and their dedication to their craft is the reason we see top notch Sailors coming to the fleet. It was also nice to see firsthand how Ready, Relevant Learning is starting to be implemented by providing Sailors the right training at the right time in the right way.”
For more news from Training Support Center, Great Lakes, visit www.navy.mil/local/tscgl/.
