U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Mark Vetere, left, assigned to Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 1, demonstrates additive manufacturing equipment for his brother, U.S. Navy Lt. Adam Vetere, right, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1, at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, South Carolina, June 19, 2019. The Vetere brothers both utilize additive manufacturing technology in their military units. NMCB-1 is homeported in Gulfport, Mississippi, and is planning to implement additive manufacturing into daily battalion operations in order to meet future mission requirements.