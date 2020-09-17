Royal Australian Navy, Republic of Korea Navy, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, and United States Navy warships sail in formation during the Pacific Vanguard 2020 exercise, Sept. 11. Pacific Vanguard serves as an opportunity to exercise and improve multinational interoperability at all levels; to improve tactical proficiency; and to adapt to ever changing regional challenges. Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG 52) is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.