A U.S. Navy Sailor assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 5 (EODMU 5) fast-ropes from an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter during HYDROCRAB at Santa Rita, Guam, August 19, 2019. HYDRACRAB is quadrilateral exercise conducted by forces from Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and U.S. Naval forces. The purpose of this exercise is to prepare the participating Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) forces to operate as an integrated, capable, and potent allied force ready to respond to a changing and complex maritime environment in the Indo-Pacific region.