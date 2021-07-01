U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Hunter Johnson, a gunner with Weapons Company, 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin, center; Sgt. 1st Class Akito Yagi, a sniper with 50th Infantry Regiment, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, left; and Australian Army Pvt. Lochlan Bryden, a rifleman with Bravo Company, 5th Battalion, Royal Australian Regiment, assume a tactical position during the closing ceremony of exercise Southern Jackaroo at Mount Bundey Training Area, NT, Australia.