Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) launches a Harpoon surface-to-surface missile as part of a joint force sinking exercise (SINKEX) targeting the decommissioned frigate USS Curts (FFG 38) during Valiant Shield 2020, Sept. 19. Valiant Shield is a U.S. only, biennial field training exercise (FTX) with a focus on integration of joint training in a blue-water environment among U.S. forces. This training enables real-world proficiency in sustaining joint forces through detecting, locating, tracking and engaging units at sea, in the air, on land and in cyberspace in response to a range of mission areas.