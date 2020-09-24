BLACK SEA
Following operations in the Adriatic Sea, U.S. Navy and NATO units again conducted a joint maritime and air training mission in the Black Sea, Sept. 15, 2020.
The Arleigh Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), one U.S. Navy P-8 Maritime Patrol Reconnaissance Aircraft out of Sigonella, Italy, and NATO E-3A Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) aircraft based out of Geilenkirchen Air Base, Germany, participated in the training.
“Roosevelt is thrilled to work alongside NATO and our naval aviation teammates as we safely enter for operations in the Black Sea,” said Cmdr. Ryan R. Kendall, commanding officer of Roosevelt. “Just a few days ago, on Sept. 11, we conducted a training event with these very same partners in the Adriatic Sea. These opportunities strengthen our ability to operate as a joint force and demonstrate our ability to respond to threats, move throughout the European theater, and protect our NATO Allies and partners.”
The training mission is part of an ongoing integration of air and maritime units in the U.S. 6th Fleet. The ultimate goal is to refine joint air defense procedures to better defend U.S. Navy ships.
Participating units conducted training scenarios to establish air and maritime superiority, which enable freedom of navigation in all international air and water spaces.
Joint training missions like this are vital to the readiness of U.S. military forces and demonstrate our capability to integrate platforms across multiple domains.
Roosevelt is one of four U.S. Navy destroyers based in Rota, Spain, and assigned to Commander, Task Force 65 in support of NATO’s Integrated Air Missile Defense architecture. These Forward-Deployed Naval Forces-Europe ships have the flexibility to operate throughout the waters of Europe and Africa, from the Cape of Good Hope to the Arctic Circle, demonstrating their mastery of the maritime domain.
U.S. 6th Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with joint, allied, and interagency partners in order to advance U.S. national interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa.
