PACIFIC OCEAN
U.S. Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard units, led by Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), have been conducting integrated operations off the coast of Hawaii for the past two weeks.
Units assigned to Carrier Strike Group 1, as well as Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 323, Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 352, the fast-attack submarine USS Seawolf (SSN 21), and Coast Guard Cutters Midgett (WMSL 757) and Oliver Berry (WPC 1124), participated in the joint endeavor in support of the Tri-Service Maritime Strategy.
“Our integrated Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard team is the world’s finest maritime force,” said Vice Adm. Steve Koehler, the commander of U.S. 3rd Fleet. “Synchronizing our capabilities through combined operations sharpens our edge and reinforces our commitment to a stable and secure global maritime environment.”
In addition to tri-service training, the strike group also completed carrier qualifications with embarked squadrons of Carrier Air Wing 2 and testing of ship’s self-defense systems.
“Forward presence matters. Alongside our allies and partners, we are able to quickly respond, where and when needed,” said Rear Adm. Dan Martin, the commander of Carrier Strike Group 1. “By training today how we will respond tomorrow, we ensure we are capable of honoring the U.S.’s security commitments to allies, partners and friends.”
Serving under tactical control of Destroyer Squadron 1, seven guided-missile destroyers–USS O’Kane (DDF 77), USS Howard (DDG 83), USS Chafee (DDG 90), USS Kidd (DDG 100), USS Dewey (DDG 105), USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) and USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112)–as well as the two Coast Guard cutters executed combat systems training scenarios, damage control and general quarters drills and additional live-fire exercises.
“High-level training of joint forces ensures the U.S. military remains the preeminent military power in the region,” said Capt. Jay Clark, the commodore of Destroyer Squadron 1. “These operations are vital to our readiness and are part of our routine presence throughout the western Pacific.”
Squadrons involved with operations include Strike Fighter Squadrons 2, 113, 147, and 192, Electronic Attack Squadron 136, Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron 113, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 4, and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 78.
As an integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific in addition to providing realistic and relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy's timeless roles of sea control and power projection. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered Fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in day-to-day competition, in crisis, and in conflict.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.