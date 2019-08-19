NORFOLK
Vice Adm. Andrew Lewis, commander of U.S. 2nd Fleet and of Joint Force Command Norfolk, hosted the Chief of Royal Swedish Navy, Rear Adm. Jens Nykvist, and the Commander of the Finnish Navy, Commodore Jori Harju, for a series of trilateral and bilateral discussions August 12-14.
The United States, Sweden and Finland being three of the eight Arctic nations, the engagements focused on expanding shared understanding and situational awareness of northern-latitude operations and reinforcing transatlantic linkages. Maintaining strong ties with Nordic allies and partners promotes security and stability, and ensures the U.S. Navy’s continued success in maintaining open sea lanes of communication and freedom of navigation around the world, alongside our allies and partners.
The purpose of the discussions was to expand cooperation and coordination between the U.S. Navy and two of its most capable and likeminded partners.
“Our relationship with Sweden and Finland is critical to naval operations,” Lewis said. “In the naval profession, we put a premium on something called local knowledge. Nordic nations, to include Sweden and Finland, have a wealth of experience in northern latitude operations, and as highly skilled, technologically advanced, interoperable military partners.”
During their visit, members of the Finnish and Swedish delegation toured the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75).
”Establishing cooperation with U.S. 2nd Fleet strengthens the transatlantic bridge and the Royal Swedish Navy’s ability to interact with partners” says Rear Admiral Jens Nykvist. ”We have taken credible steps during this trip and look forward to further upcoming events.”
U.S. 2nd Fleet exercises operational and administrative authorities over assigned ships, aircraft and landing forces on the East Coast and the North Atlantic. Additionally, it plans and conducts maritime, joint and combined operations as well as trains and recommends certification of combat ready naval forces for maritime employment and operations around the globe.
