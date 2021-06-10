PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii
Multiple submarines departed Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam recently to participate in Exercise Agile Dagger 2021 (AD21).
AD21 is a training exercise, with one-third of the Pacific Submarine Force getting underway, to assess warfighting readiness and build capacity for the joint force.
As part of the exercise, submarines from Pearl Harbor, Hawaii; Bremerton, Washington; and San Diego, California; deploy on short notice to demonstrate their readiness, agility, and lethality.
“The Pacific Submarine Force is always ready,” said commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet Rear Adm. Jeff Jablon. “Exercise Agile Dagger 2021 allows us to test our capabilities and showcase our warfighters’ ability to rapidly deploy armed submarines into the Pacific.”
The Pacific Submarine Force routinely sends our submarines to sea to test and validate combat response capability. While underway, the submarines are conducting combat readiness training and employing undersea warfare capabilities in support of a wide-range of missions.
“Our Submarine Force ensures capabilities overmatch by sharpening warfighting capacity in this short notice exercise,” said Jablon. “Our unparalleled key to success in undersea dominance is the U.S. Navy Sailor. We have, and must continue to develop, the best trained Sailors; so we must test our ability to load out weapons and supplies for extended combat operations, deploying to multiple locations in the Pacific.”
AD21 ensures the Submarine Force remains ready for global tasking to deliver a full range of undersea lethal effects.
The U.S. Pacific Submarine Force provides anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface ship warfare, precision land strike, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and early warning, special warfare capabilities, and strategic deterrence around the world.
