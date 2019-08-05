WASHINGTON
Chief of Naval Operations Adm. John Richardson today, Aug. 1, dismissed all charges in the case of Lt. Jacob Portier. He also withheld authority to take any action in the case of Petty Officer 1st Class Corey Scott.
Richardson took this action in the best interest of justice and the Navy.
Additionally, as part of an ongoing assessment of Judge Advocate General’s (JAG) Corps performance, Richardson directed Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Bob Burke to conduct a Comprehensive Review into the leadership and performance of the JAG Corps. This review is intended to ensure the JAG Corps provides exemplary support to the Navy and the nation.
Richardson, in accordance with the Manual for Courts Martial, withheld Navy Region Southwest’s authority to take any action in the Gallagher court-martial Saturday, Aug. 3. He will assume responsibility for any disposition action in the trial. Any previous post-trial action has been rescinded.
NOTE: This story was updated on Aug. 3, 2019 to include the final paragraph.
