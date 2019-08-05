Official seal of the Department of the Navy.

Note: 18 United States Code, Part 1, Chapter 47, Section 1017, prohibits the use of this Department of the Navy seal by anyone other than bona fide commands and activities of the Department of the Navy and the Department of Defense where appropriate.

Secretary of the Navy Instruction 5030.4A of 17 March 1986 restricts the use of this Department of the Navy seal to official use only and to the exclusive use of the Department of the Navy and the Department of Defense.