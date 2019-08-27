RIO DE JANEIRO
Sailors and Marines, assigned to the amphibious dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), participated in a community relations (COMREL) event while in Rio de Janeiro, Aug. 21.
Nineteen Sailors and Marines partnered with Brazilian sailors and marines to help clean-up Icarai beach during UNITAS LX (60).
“The partnerships between the Navy and Marine Corps, and the Brazilian navy were highlighted as we came together to conduct the beach cleanup” said Lt. Cmdr. Rick Williams, the command chaplain on USS Carter Hall (LSD 50). “It was wonderful to watch Carter Hall’s Sailors and Marines bridge the communication gap with the Brazilian sailors to develop friendships and build relationships that will last long after UNITAS concludes.”
Carter Hall is currently in port in Rio de Janeiro to participate in UNITAS LX.
UNITAS is an annual, multinational exercise that focuses on strengthening our existing regional partnerships and encourages establishing new relationships through the exchange of maritime mission-focused knowledge and expertise during multinational training operations.
For more news from U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command & U.S. 4th Fleet, visit www.navy.mil/local/cusns/.
