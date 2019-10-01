VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.
Sailors from USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77) joined more than 3,000 community leaders, citizens and other Sailors stationed in the Hampton Roads area Sept. 28 for the Morning of Hope Walk event at Mount Trashmore Park.
The Hampton Roads Morning of Hope Walk is an annual event to remember those who lost their lives to suicide.
Commanding Officer Capt. Sean Bailey walked alongside his Sailors and members of the Hampton Roads Survivors of Suicide Support Group to raise awareness about suicide prevention as well as the services available to those in need of help.
“We are here as a family,” Bailey said. “We are helping each other heal from the tragedies we have suffered in our crew and to reinforce that reaching out for help is a sign of strength.”
This past week, a Navy medicine Special Psychiatric Rapid Intervention Team (SPRINT) deployed aboard Bush. The SPRINT provides support to the crew and increases awareness of services available.
“I am extremely proud of this command and the leadership here,” said Cmdr. John Connolly, a ship’s chaplain. “As a family, we’ve begun to help us to heal.”
If Sailors of family members find themselves in need, call the Suicide Hotline number at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or Military OneSource at 1-800-342-9647. Those seeking help can also text “home” to the Crisis Hotline at 741741.
For more news from USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), visit www.navy.mil/local/cvn77/
