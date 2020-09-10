Sailors assigned to Nimitz class nuclear aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) man the rails on the flight deck of the ship, Sept. 2, 2020. Vinson arrived in San Diego after conducting a homeport change from Bremerton, Washington. Vinson recently completed a 17-month regularly scheduled docking planned incremental availability (DPIA) and successful sea trials to test the recently upgraded ship’s systems. The DPIA included a system retrofit to accommodate Joint Strike Fighter mission capabilities to support F-35C Lightning II Joint Fighter squadrons.