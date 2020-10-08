Top 5 stories
-
Here’s who is running for Virginia Beach City Council
-
NAVSUP reminds Sailors of 2020 holiday peak mailing season deadlines
-
HSC-9 completes unit-level training in the Appalachian Mountains
-
Determined Warrior: Retired Cole CMC recounts memories of loss and courage
-
DoD pharmacy innovation improves patient safety and convenience
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.