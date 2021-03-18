MEDITERRANEAN SEA
Sailors aboard USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, flagship of the IKE Carrier Strike Group, are receiving the second dosage of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccination, March 11, 2021.
“Receiving the second Moderna shot ensures we are mission ready but more importantly it protects not just ourselves, but our family, friends and shipmates,” said Capt. Paul F. Campagna, commanding officer, USS Dwight D. Eisenhower. “I’m proud of the great work IKE Medical department is doing, but I’m also proud of the entire team – they have not missed any operations, ensuring IKE is ready to answer the call.”
The vaccination will be administered by IKE’s medical department to the crew over the course of nine days. The initial vaccinations shots were provided to IKE’s crew in-port Norfolk, VA, Feb. 15 – 19. Receiving the vaccine is voluntary and the initial doses were offered to everyone aboard. The Sailors aboard IKE were encouraged to get the vaccine to protect their health, their families, their community, and lower the public health risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is a multiplatform team of ships, aircraft and more than 5,000 Sailors, capable of carrying out a wide variety of missions around the globe.
Deploying ships and aircraft of the strike group, commanded by Rear Adm. Scott Robertson, include flagship USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69); the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruisers USS Monterey (CG 61) and USS Vella Gulf (CG 72); Destroyer Squadron 22 ships include Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Mitscher (DDG 57), USS Laboon (DDG 58), USS Mahan, and USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116).
Squadrons of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 3, embarked on Eisenhower include the "Fighting Swordsmen" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 32, "Gunslingers" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 105, "Wildcats" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 131, "Rampagers" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 83; "Dusty Dogs" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 7; "Swamp Foxes" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 74; "Screwtops" of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 123; "Zappers" of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 130, and a detachment from Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40 "Rawhides."
U.S. Sixth Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa.
