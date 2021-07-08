KINGS BAY, Ga.
The Gold crew of the Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Georgia (SSGN 729) held a change of command onboard Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Georgia, July 1.
Capt. Jesse Zimbauer relieved Capt. Robert Peters as the Gold crew’s commanding officer, in a ceremony held at the base’s World War II pavilion.
Rear Adm. Mark Behning, Deputy Director, Strategic Targeting and Nuclear Mission Planning, U.S. Strategic Command was the guest speaker.
“Leading a group of Sailors in a two-crew unit is tough, but bringing them out of a two-year shipyard availability and on their first deployment, is a monumental challenge that Rob, along with his Blue crew counterpart, Capt. Patrick Clark, through communication, respect, and hard work, have done superbly,” said Behning. “I believe Georgia Gold is in a great place thanks to Rob’s leadership, and I know they, as a team, are going to continue to get even better under Jesse’s leadership.”
Peters, from Oak Harbor, Washington, graduated from Washington State University with a Bachelor of Science in mathematics. He earned his commission through the school’s Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps (NROTC) program. He holds a master’s degrees in business administration from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and national security and strategic studies from the United States Naval War College.
During his speech, Peters highlighted the strength and tenacity of his crew.
“As a captain, I got to witness the crew assembled before us rise to every challenge,” said Peters. “To my shipmates, you never wavered in the face of so many challenges. You did everything I asked of you. The most rewarding moments to me as your captain were when I saw all of you, working as a team, laser-focused, getting the mission done.”
During his command, Georgia’s Gold crew completed a homeport training period, a deployment to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility with three missions vital to national security, and USS Georgia was the first submarine since 2016 to complete a surface transit through the Strait of Hormuz. They also received the 2019 Personnel Retention Award.
The incoming commanding officer, Zimbauer, takes command after serving as the assistant chief of staff for operations at Commander Task Force 74 in Yokosuka, Japan. He enlisted in the Marine Corps, and was later selected to participate in the NROTC program at the University of Wisconsin where he received bachelor degrees in chemical engineering and naval science.
“I can tell you first hand that the fleet commanders and combatant commanders place high value on the USS Georgia,” said Zimbauer. “Although it’s a big ship the impact of this crew is bigger. Its multi mission capability of special warfare, ASW [anti-submarine warfare] and strike are a game changer when in theater. I am excited and proud to rejoin Georgia Gold, this time as commanding officer, and serve our nation in such a meaningful way.”
As the second U.S. Navy ship named for its namesake state, the Ohio-class guided-missile submarine Georgia was converted from a ballistic-missile submarine in March 2004.
During the ceremony, Behning awarded Peters with the Legion of Merit for his service as commanding officer.
Peters will report to Commander, Submarine Group Ten as the chief of staff for his next assignment.
Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay is homeport to all East Coast Ohio-class submarines.
