San Diego
Amphibious dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42) arrived in San Diego Oct. 15, after a decade of forward-deployed service in the Indo-Pacific region operating out of Japan.
As part of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s Forward-Deployed Naval Forces in Japan, Germantown worked alongside allied and partner nations to provide security and stability in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific.
“We are excited to welcome Germantown and her crew to the team,” said Rear Adm. Wayne Baze, commander, Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG) 3. “They made an incredible impact in the Indo-Pacific as a forward-deployed ship, and I know they will continue to excel in San Diego.”
Since 2011, Germantown has participated in numerous operations and exercises across the Indo-Pacific including Cobra Gold, Valiant Shield, Kamandag, MTA Sama Sama, and Tiger Triumph 2019, the first U.S.-India bilateral exercise to feature all three joint services – Army, Navy, and Air Force.
During an innovative achievement in June, Germantown resurrected a World War II-era waterborne ambulance concept during a certification exercise. Installing a medical shock trauma section on Germantown’s Landing Craft, Utility (LCU) added another link in the “heal chain” to get wounded Marines from the battlefield to critical care.
“I am immensely proud of the hard work and incredible performance of our crew in 7th Fleet,” said Cmdr. Cullen Greenfield, commanding officer of Germantown. “As we transition to 3rd Fleet and ESG 3, this crew continues to display its trademark resiliency and warfighting capability with early renewal of warfare certifications in both the Communications and Intelligence mission areas, and a seamless instream offload of Marines after San Francisco Fleet Week.”
Most recently, Germantown participated in Talisman Sabre 21, marking the third time the ship has taken part in the U.S.-Australia bilateral exercise with partner support from Canada, South Korea, and Japan. Germantown demonstrated their ability to act as a force multiplier in amphibious assaults, providing critical back-up through embarked LCU.
Germantown also completed Advanced Integrated Training and Certification Exercise (AIT/CERTEX), a demanding multi-faceted exercise where the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit and Amphibious Squadron 11 conducted exercises ranging from non-compliant vessel boarding, boat raids, underway replenishments, and amphibious landings with air support provided from amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6).
Germantown sailed from San Diego on Jan. 5, 2011, replacing USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49). USS Rushmore (LSD 47) will replace Germantown later this year.
