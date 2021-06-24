BLACK SEA
The Arleigh Burke-Class guided-missile destroyer USS Laboon (DDG 58) completed a series of passing and communication exercises (PASSEX) with the British Royal Navy and Royal Netherlands Navy, June 17.
Laboon conducted a passing exercise with the British Royal Navy’s Daring-class air-defense destroyer HMS Defender (D 36) and the Royal Netherlands Navy’s De Zeven Provinciën-classfrigate HNLMS Evertsen (FF 805). These maneuvers enhanced the tactical proficiency of both ships through precision ship handling and communication.
“Today's PASSEX with the HMS Defender and HNLMS Evertsen went terrific,” said Cmdr. Chuck Spivey, Laboon’s commanding officer. “This demonstration showed just a glimpse of the unit cohesion between our navies.
The U.S. Navy routinely operates in the Black Sea to work with NATO Allies and partners.
"This opportunity for ourselves and the HNLMS Evertsen to operate with the USS Laboon in the Black Sea has again demonstrated the agility and flexibility that exists between NATO allies to be able to work seamlessly together on Maritime Security operations in order to defend international order and promote global peace and stability,” said British Royal Navy Cmdr. Vincent Owen, Defender’s commanding officer. “All three of these major combatants showing how effective they are when working together is another strong display of the combined strength of our close partnerships."
Laboon’s time in the Black Sea marks the fifth U.S. Navy ship visit to the Black Sea in 2021. While in the region, Laboon is focused on enhancing regional maritime stability, combined readiness, and naval capability.
Laboon is deployed as part of the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group (IKECSG), supporting national security interests in Europe and increasing theater cooperation and forward naval presence in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations.
Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is a multiplatform team of ships, aircraft and more than 5,000 Sailors, capable of carrying out a wide variety of missions around the globe. The Navy provides a ready, flexible force capable of responding to a broad range of contingencies.
Deploying ships and aircraft of the strike group, commanded by Rear Adm. Scott F. Robertson, include aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69); Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61); Destroyer Squadron 22 ships include Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Mitscher (DDG 57), USS Laboon (DDG 58), USS Mahan (DDG 72) and USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116).
U.S. Sixth Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national security interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa.
