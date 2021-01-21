Cosmo Mitrano, Mayor of Gaeta, left, Vice Adm. Gene Black, Commander, U.S. Sixth Fleet, center, and Capt. Dave Pollard, USS Mount Whitney commanding officer, cut cake aboard the U.S. Sixth Fleet command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) during the ship’s 50th anniversary celebration, Jan. 14, 2021, in Gaeta, Italy.