Command Master Chief Jeffrey West, left, and U.S. Navy Capt. David Pollard, commanding officer of the Blue Ridge class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) render honors with Cosmo Mitrano, the Mayor of Gaeta, Italy and Monsignor Luigi Vari, Archbishop of Gaeta, during a memorial service for Lt. Vincent Capodanno Sept. 4, 2020. The ceremony was held on the 53rd anniversary of Capodanno’s passing, which occurred on the battlefield in Vietnam, while serving as chaplain for 3rd Battalion, 5th Marines, 1st Marine Division. Capodanno was killed while attempting to rescue an injured corpsman. Mount Whitney is the U.S. 6th Fleet flagship, homeported in Gaeta, and operates with a combined crew of U.S. Sailors and Military Sealift Command civil service mariners.