Chief Hospital Corpsman Debra Pee conducts communications from the bridge of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) during a Strait of Hormuz transit, Sept. 18. Nimitz Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. With Nimitz as the flagship, deployed strike group assets include staffs, ships and aircraft of Carrier Strike Group 11, Destroyer Squadron 9, USS Princeton (CG 59) and Carrier Air Wing 17.