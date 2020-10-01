Information Systems Technician 1st Class Brandon Baker and Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Luis Contreras lay a commemorative wreath in the water during a Battle of Leyte Gulf Commemoration on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60), Sept. 27. Paul Hamilton is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.