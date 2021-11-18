The amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52), conducted a scheduled port visit in Karachi, Pakistan, Nov. 9-11.
While in port, crew members had an opportunity to rest in a designated liberty area and participated in several community relations activities.
The community relations events included a cricket game between U.S. and Pakistani forces, dinner receptions aboard the Pakistani Navy’s guided-missile frigate PNS Shamsheer (FFG 252) and Pearl Harbor, as well as an opportunity for U.S. service members to volunteer at a local school.
Upon completion of the port visit, U.S. and Pakistani naval forces conducted a passing exercise.
"Over the last few days, we have had the privilege of conducting a port call in Kirachi, Pakistan,” said Capt. Daniel A. Follett, commanding officer of Pearl Harbor. “We also had the unique opportunity of operating with our Pakistani partners at sea. Not only does this enhance our partnership, but provides future opportunities for interoperability.”
Pearl Harbor is part of the USS Essex Amphibious Ready Group currently deployed in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations.
The U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations encompasses approximately 2.5 million square miles of water and includes the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea and parts of the Indian Ocean. The expanse is comprised of 20 countries and includes three critical choke points at the Strait of Hormuz, the Suez Canal, and the Strait of Bab al Mandeb at the southern tip of Yemen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.