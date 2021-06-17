NORFOLK
Continuing the Navy’s strategic realignment of ships, USS Philippine Sea (CG 58) arrived here today, making Norfolk its new homeport June 10.
Due to excess port loading in Mayport, Fla., the ship, its crew and families moved from there in order to support their upcoming Selected Restricted Availability in a Norfolk-area shipyard. Its departure marks the first time in more than 50 years that a cruiser will not be homeported there.
"Philippine Sea has been part of Mayport's proud tradition of maritime professionalism and warfighting excellence for over three decades," said Capt. Kevin Hoffman, Philippine Sea commanding officer. “On behalf of all the “War Dog” crews and families, past and present, I would like to extend my personal thanks to the entire Naval Station Mayport and City of Jacksonville communities for the amazing support over the years. It has truly been an honor to call Mayport home. "We take an incredible spirit of teamwork and sense of family with us as we look forward to making our new home in Virginia and joining the Norfolk waterfront.
" Homeport shifts are part of the Navy's continued commitment to the strategic dispersal of ships. This move contributes to the vitality of two East Coast homeports for surface ships and the preservation of the Mayport region's ship repair facilities. This plan will support extended maintenance availabilities at local shipyards in both fleet concentration areas and rebalance port loading.
The move comes just a couple months after returning from a nearly 10-month independent deployment. The Philippine Sea crew participated in numerous exercises, traveled nearly 6,000 nautical miles and successfully completed 18 transits of the Strait of Hormuz, many while escorting partner military vessels and commercial shipping.
Named for the WW II battle of the same name, remembered as the “Marianas Turkey Shoot,” or the “Greatest Carrier Battle of the War,” as more than 80 percent of the engaged enemy there were eliminated.
